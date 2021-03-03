How to Buy Tickets Online

Virat Kohli and Co would host England for the last-time in red-ball before they switch to the limited-overs internationals. But it is all to play for in the final Test as a draw would ensure India joins New Zealand in the World Test Championship in England later in the year. With a 10-wicket win in the third Test, India knocked out England off the WTC final race.

England now has the chance of helping Australia with a win. Eyes would be on the pitch as the third Test ended in under two days.

When is India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will take place on Thursday, March 4.

What are the timings of India vs England 4th Test match?

The India vs England 4th Test match will start at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Where is India vs England 4th Test match being played?

The India vs England 4th Test match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where you can buy tickets for India vs England 4th Test match?

The tickets for India vs England 4th Test will be available for general public on www.paytm.com & www.insider.in. You can also use the Paytm App and Paytm Insider App from Monday 10 am to book your tickets. There would be no Counter/Box Office sales.

What is the price of tickets for India vs England 4th Test match?

The daily tickets are priced from Rs 300 onwards and stretch to Rs 2500. You can get all the details on BookMyShow. All spectators have to carry the Arogya Setu App.

India vs England 4th Test Likely XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Jofra Archer, James Anderson.