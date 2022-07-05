‘Curry C**’- Indian Cricket Fans Face Racial Abuse In England During Edgbaston Test, Investigation Underway

Birmingham: Team India is on the England tour where they are currently playing the rescheduled fifth Test match against the home side at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. On the fourth day of the match, some Indian cricket fans faced racial abuse inside the stadium.

Indian fans shared visuals and messages on social media about the abuse in Birmingham. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Warwickshire reacted to the matter and released official statements, promising that an investigation is underway on the matter.

An Indian fan tweeted, “Racist behaviour at @Edgbaston towards Indian fans in block 22 Eric Hollies. People calling us Curry C**ts and paki bas****s. We reported it to the stewards and showed them the culprits at least 10 times but no response and all we were told is to sit in our seats. @ECB_cricket.”

After the tweet, a lot of fans shared their disappointment with the incident. ECB also took to Twitter to confirm the investigation is underway on the matter.

ECB tweeted, “We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket. Edgbaston has been working hard to create a safe and inclusive environment.”

India has made so many records in the rescheduled test at Edgbaston as Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja joined Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar and became the Indian cricketer to have a ton at Edgbaston. Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah also made a world record as the skipper took 35 runs in a single over.