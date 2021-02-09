Veteran England pacer James Anderson brought his A-game on table in the first session of day 5 against India in the opening Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Anderson claimed two wickets in his first over of the final day to swing the match in the visitors’ way.

James Anderson was called into the attack in the 27th over of India’s second innings as England was struggling to pick wickets. Anderson with his typical in-swinger breached Shubman Gill’s defence on the second ball of the over and destroyed the timber. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane replaced Gill in the middle but unfortunately, he also became the victim of Anderson’s peach of a delivery.

Rahane played three balls and failed to hit any with the bat, he left the ball, while Anderson hit his pads on the second but the DRS resulted in the umpire’s call. Anderson didn’t stop at it and ran through Rahane’s defence to castle him with a sublime in-swinger.

In the 33rd over, Anderson broke the hopes of several Indian fans and dismiss Rishabh Pant on 11. The southpaw failed to emulate his heroics from the Brisbane Test and throw his wicket away on a crucial situation of the game.

Earlier, Shubman Gill resumed India’s innings from 39/1 on Day 5 with Cheteshwar Pujara, who failed to score big and got dismissed on just 15 adding just three runs to his overnight score.

However, Shubman continued to play with an aggressive approach and slammed his third Test fifty in the fourth match of his career.

He shared a 34-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli.

At the time of filing this copy, Team India was 117/6 in 34 overs.