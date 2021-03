Pitch Report – Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar are down with the pitch report. Agarkar says that there is a big covering of grass on the surface. Dasgupta says that the track will help the fast bowlers as there is some firmness on the surface. Adds that there is wind blowing here. Agarkar says there is no dew but the batsmen need to score more runs here. Dasgupta ends by saying that 280 would be a par score.