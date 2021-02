England, on the other hand, comes into this series, with a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka in the Test series at the Island nation. They showed that they have what it takes for them to show their dominance in sub-continent conditions but to do it against this Indian team, who have lost just one Test in the period between November 2015 and November 2019 at home, will not be a walk in the park. But with Root’s form, the inclusion of Stokes and Archer and with the reliable duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in their ranks, they certainly possess the tools to upset this Indian side. Will they able to pull a rabbit out of the hat or will this Indian team show their dominance on home soil and romp away to a victory? Join us for the toss and the team updates.