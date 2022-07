Rohit Sharma the skipper of India says that they are going to bowl first, not much grass on this wicket but there is some moisture. Adds that it’s better to have a score in front of them considering the dimensions of the ground. Informs that Virat Kohli is fit and he comes back in for Shreyas Iyer. On Jasprit Bumrah, he says that he has been a proper bowler across all formats, and it is always nice to have a bowler like him in the squad. On being asked about Rishabh Pant’s wicket-keeping skills, he says that he did really well and it was quite challenging for him since the ball tends to keep moving even after passing the stumps. Concludes by saying that Lord’s is one of the best stadiums in the world and they are keen to play well here.Â