PITCH REPORT – How will the pitch be like for this crucial game? Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar are the pitch analysts for the day. Deep Dasgupta says that the pitch for the first game was a belter. Agarkar says he would rather be a batter than a bowler on this pitch. Tells it looks better than the first ODI. Adds there is some grass and it is firm. Tells there will be something for the pacers. Dasgupta says the firmness of the pitch might be one of the reasons they did not bowl as many slower ones as in Ahmedabad. Dasgupta adds that the pitch looks flatter than the previous game.