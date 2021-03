PITCH REPORT – Murali Kartik and Ajit Agarkar are the pitch analysts for the day. Ajit Agarkar says that this is a different surface and there is a little less grass, as compared to the first game and the deck looks firm and solid. Murali says that the turf is slightly abrasive. Ajit adds that he expects this pitch to play well, despite how the deck looks. Ajit opines that the English pacers have the tools if the turf generates bounce. Kartik ends by reminding everyone that there was no dew present in the last game.Â