Earlier in the day, India lost their 4 wickets in quick time with Pant remaining unbeaten on 58. Moeen and Stone got two apiece to close the Indian innings. Indians responded superbly and removed the 4Â top order batters with the score not even crossing 50. And that included the big wicket of Root as well. It was the combined effort from the Indian bowlers as Ishant got them the first wicket and Ashwin and Axar combined to get the other three wickets. Ben Stokes didn’t last long as Ashwin went through his defense in the 2nd session. In that session, Foakes along with Pope presented a little fight but once Pope was strangled down the leg side, England fell apart, losing 4 wickets in the session. England managed to avoid the follow-on with Foakes and Leach battling hard. However, the Indians didn’t take long to close the innings and take a big lead of 195.