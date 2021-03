Rishabh Pant is down for a quick chat and he says that he played his first series at home and he is happy with his performance. He also says that he has been practising but was not getting the results and now he has proven his game. He also says that the mindset is to score runs but in T20Is there is not much time to adjust. He also says that he just focuses on playing the game and just looks to contribute to the team’s cause