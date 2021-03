Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, admits he would have chosen to bowl as well. Tells they spoke about embracing what they are being told to do. Tells it is an exciting challenge. On crowds not being there, Kohli says that they know England will come hard as the series is evenly poised. Adds that the crowd is an added advantage but they need to be professional and they have other things to focus on like putting runs on the board and bowling well as England are a quality side. Kohli informs there is one change as Suryakumar Yadav misses out and Rohit Sharma comes back to the top of the order.