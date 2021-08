The confidence is definitely with the visitors as in the last game, they rose to the challenge at the Home of Cricket and dismantled England. All departments of the Indian vehicle seem to be working in tandem and they are looking very good, heading into this game. Their openers have fired, the middle order showed fight, the tail wagged for longer than what anybody would have expected, their pacers have bowled with fire and zest. Do not expect them to make any changes as such, but Shardul Thakur has been proclaimed fit and it will be interesting to see if he makes his way back into the team. All eyes will also be on Ravichandran Ashwin and whether Virat Kohli decides to hand his veteran a chance in this game. Everything looks good for them to take a 2-0 lead in this series, but it depends on whether India can continue with their momentum.Â