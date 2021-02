Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that they would have batted first as well. Feels this is a pitch where runs can be put early on. But tells he expects the pitch to assist the bowlers early on. Kohli says that the practice wickets have been spicy which has been a challenge and one they have enjoyed. Hopes that they play a lot more games in this stadium and in full capacity the atmosphere will be something else. Kohli admits he is worried about the lights. Tells the guys have adjusted well. Informs Bumrah and Washington come in for Siraj and Kuldeep. Tells Washington adds more with the bat and hence the decision.