Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says he is happy and adds they were willing to take the challenge. Tells they would have batted first and were looking to improve aspects in their game. Kohli says this pitch looks the best in terms of hardness and eveness. Kohli says that he tells the boys to take pride and adds the body language in the last game was not good and that has been addressed in the last game. Kohli says batting and bowling is easier than fielding as it is a selfless act. Kohli says today is another challenge. Kohli informs there are two changes in the side, one forced. Rahul Chahar comes in and Kohli informs he might play the remainder of the games. Adds he replaces Chahal. Kohli also informs  Ishan Kishan hurt his groin in the last game and he is replaced by Suryakumar Yadav.