Will Ashwin play? That is the question many people have been asking. India decided not to field their ace spinner for the first three Tests. It worked out quite decently for them in the first two Tests though. The four pacers have done a fairly decent job so far. Yes, you can say that they failed to take wickets in the third Test but one must consider that the conditions were much easier for the batters when England was batting. Therefore, it will be very interesting to see whether Ashwin plays and who sits out in his place if at all the right-hander gets a game. The place of Rahane has also come into question in the last few games since his performance has not been up to the mark. For England, the good news for that Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are available for selection and it will be interesting to see how both the teams shape up.