Nottingham: Team India suffered a massive blow ahead of the Test series against England as opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the first match which will be starting from Wednesday.

Mayank was hit on the back of his head by a short ball from teammate Mohammed Siraj during a training session at Nottingham, ahead of the opening clash.

“The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation,” the BCCI said in the statement.

NEWS ?- Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test due to concussion. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation. More details here – https://t.co/6B5ESUusRO #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/UgOeHt2VQQ BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2021

While facing Siraj, possibly the fastest in the current Indian line-up, Agarwal was apparently hit on the back of his head when he took his eyes off a short ball and took a blow on his helmet.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also addressed Mayank’s injury in the press conference and claims apart from him, all the players are fit for the selection.

“All the guys are fit for selection. Only Mayank Agarwal, who got hit on the helmet today [is a concern]. The physios are assessing him. The medical team will issue a statement shortly. Otherwise, everyone is available,” said India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane to the media.

Mayank was in some discomfort after opening the helmet as he sat on the ground with physio Nitin Patel attending him. He was then seen pressing the back of his head while leaving the nets escorted by Patel.

In Mayank’s absence, KL Rahul is expected to open the innings alongside Rohit Sharma. Rahul scored a sublime century during the warm-up match. The other option is Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran.