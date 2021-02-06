Call it the frustration of not getting picked in playing XI or a friendly banter but the latest video of two prominent Indian cricketers has been doing the rounds on social media platforms. Before the start of the first Test in Chennai between India and England, everyone predicted that pacer Mohammed Siraj and left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav will make the cut in India’s playing XI. However, the India team management, sprung a surprise as both players were left from the final XI. The team management preferred Ishant Sharma as the second fast-bowler, while Shahbaz Nadeem was chosen as the second spinner in place of Siraj and Kuldeep respectively.

In a video that is being circulated on Twitter, fast bowler Siraj can seen grabbing Kuldeep by his neck after second day’s play in the first Test in Chepauk. The moment was captured on camera but the video has received mixed reactions. The incident took place when the Indian players were making their way into the dressing room after the end of the day’s play.

WATCH VIDEO:

Although both players are seen in the background as the camera is focused on India head coach Ravi Shastri in the short clip, it was enough to capture the attention of fans on Twitter since Friday.

While Siraj was the hero in the series Down Under against Australia, the Chinaman bowler Kuldeep, for a long time, has been used as a net bowler, making batsmen practice in the nets.

“What did siraj do here to Kuldeep,” said the Twitter handle of a fan page of India captain Virat Kohli while tweeting the clip from the live broadcast.

Another tweet from the same handle later asked people to not take the video too seriously and that the two are “best friends”.

Siraj, India’s highest wicket-taker during their 2-1 series win in Australia, was benched as the experienced Ishant returning to the squad. Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was selected ahead of Kuldeep in the absence of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

England have piled on 555 runs for eight wickets in the first two days of the first Test, with captain Joe Root batting nearly six full sessions to play a historic knock of 218. It was his second double century in three Test matches and he was dismissed by Nadeem towards the end of the second day’s play.