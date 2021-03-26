With no Ravindra Jadeja in action from then two months, Indian cricket fans were devoid of some fielding magic on the field. But Friday was an exception as India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma produced 'one of the best fielding efforts and gave a glimpse of his top-notch fielding skils to dismiss England opener Jason Roy for 55 in the second ODI in Pune. Chasing a mammoth target of 337 to win the second ODI, Rohit pulled a brilliant effort in the field to draw first blood for India. <p></p> <p></p>England's star opening combination - Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow once again put on a solid 110-run stand for the first wicket. This was Roy and Bairstow's 13th hundred-run alliance in 47 ODI innings. Appearing to be in great touch, England were 110 for no loss but Rohit's moment of brilliance cut-short Roy's stay at the crease. <p></p><h2>WATCH VIDEO</h2> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Breathtaking stuff from Rohit Sharma<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/T6HSJuXimc">pic.twitter.com/T6HSJuXimc</a></p> <p></p> Akshat (@Akshat_Cricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/Akshat_Cricket/status/1375444408074596354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 26, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>In the 17th over of England innings - Rohit's one-handed grab stunned everyone and Bairstow-Roy were stranded halfway on the pitch. A slight confusion between English batsmen and the non-striker - Roy - had to sacrifice his wicket. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had ample time to take down the bails once Rohit had parried the ball at his end. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, KL Rahul's perfectly executed hundred coupled with Rishabh Pant's aggressive 77 off just 40 balls propelled India to an imposing 336/6 in the second ODI against England on Friday. <p></p> <p></p>Rahul, who anchored the innings, hit seven fours and two sixes in his 114-ball knock, while Pant plundered seven sixes and three boundaries, which helped the hosts go well past the 300-run mark. <p></p> <p></p>Skipper Virat Kohli - 66 off 79 balls - and Rahul laid the foundation for the big total with their 121-run third-wicket stand after being put into bat at the MCA stadium.