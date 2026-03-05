India vs England Semi-Final: Head-to-head record, pitch report, and who has the edge at Wankhede?

India and England will play the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The winner of this match will play New Zealand in the final on March 8 in Ahmedabad.

Both teams have shown excellent form throughout the tournament. India lost only one match in the Super 8 stage against South Africa, while England suffered their only defeat in the group stage against West Indies.

India’s top order needs to step up

India’s top-order batting has not fired consistently in this tournament. While someone has always stepped up with a big knock to rescue the team, the openers have struggled. In the West Indies match, Sanju Samson played a brilliant, unbeaten 97 to win the game. Abhishek Sharma and captain Suryakumar Yadav have not had the impact expected from them. In this crucial semifinal, both will need to deliver big performances.

The middle order, including Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Hardik Pandya, will also have to contribute significantly to push India through.

Bowling and fielding concerns for India

On the bowling front, Varun Chakravarthy, India’s key player, has not been as effective in the last two matches. The team will need improvements in spin bowling and fielding. India have dropped 12 catches so far in the tournament, which is a major area of concern ahead of this big game.

England have found their rhythm after an early wobble

England started the tournament with a close win over Nepal but improved steadily after that. They reached the semi-finals without losing any match in the Super 8 stage. The biggest worry for England has been the poor form of their opening pair-Phil Salt and Jos Buttler. The team will hope both deliver big in this semifinal.

In the middle order, Harry Brook and Will Jacks have been performing well. England’s bowling unit is well-balanced and dangerous.

India vs England head-to-head in T20 World Cup semi-finals

This is the third consecutive time India and England are meeting in a T20 World Cup semi-final. In 2022, England won the semi-final. India exacted revenge by triumphing in 2024. On both previous occasions, the team that won the semifinal went on to lift the trophy.

Overall head-to-head record

India and England have played 29 T20 matches so far. India have won 17, while England have won 12. The stats clearly favor India.

Wankhede pitch favors batters-openers will be key

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is known to be excellent for batting. Both teams have explosive openers. The team whose openers perform better will have a big advantage in this match. India will also get strong support from the home crowd in Mumbai.

