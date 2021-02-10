When he's not entertaining with his free-spirited batting, Rishabh Pant is firing up the spirits of his India teammates on the field. Known for his fearless approach with the bat that doesn't take throws the format/match situation out of the equation, Pant has built himself a reputation of a comic who seems to have an endless supply of witty comments and PJs that have made him a fan-favourite. <p></p> <p></p>Be it his famous 'temporary captain' and 'babysitting' banter with Australia Test captain Tim Paine or a hilarious rendition of 'Spiderman, Spiderman' song recently, there's enough material courtesy Pant to keep one entertained. <p></p> <p></p>Obviously, the wicketkeeper kept on the spirits high during the first Test against England in Chennai that concluded on Tuesday. Here we take a look at the top-ten things he said during the match. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>#</strong>Mera naam hai Washington, Mereko jana hai DC </em>(My name is Washington, I have to go to DC)<em>- </em>This in reference to India newbie Washington Sundar as he cheered the rookie allrounder during one of his overs. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>#</strong>Arey review nahi hai bhai</em> (There's no review, mate) - This to Shahbaz Nadeem when he wanted a DRS for an lbw call against England batsman Ollie Pope. There was an edge and so Pant stopped his teammate from going for it. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>#</strong>Ball banana padega, mehenat karna padega, chalo yaar, sabaaash. Body language utha k bhaiyo</em> (We will have to create chances, work hard, let's go guys! Body language has to change) - Pant motivating his teammates. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>#</strong>Bowling Ash! Idhar se fasega to maza aaega</em> (Well bowled, Ash! It will be fun if he's trapped from this side) - to Ravichandran Ashwin as he tried to outfox England opener Joe Burns on Day 1. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>#</strong>Yeh do shot hi maarega - sweep ya reverse </em>(He'll play only two shots - sweep or reverse) - An advice to Nadeep on how he should bowl to England captain Joe Root. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>#</strong>Chalo Chalo Chalo Yaar Thoda Mahoul Banao </em>(Come on guys! Let's lift up the mood) - This during the phase when proceedings weren't going as per plans. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>#</strong>Bhaiyon Kya Ho Gaya? Thoda Tight Ho Jao! </em>(Guys, what happened? Pull up your socks!) - Lifting the spirits of his teammates. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>#</strong>Bhagna Padega Puj </em>(You will have to run, Puj) - When Cheteshwar Pujara was chasing a delivery while fielding. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>#</strong>Pujendra - </em>His own nickname for Pujara <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>#</strong>Narendra - </em>His nickname for Nadeem