Watch: Rishabh Pant Goes Berserk Against England As He Hits Five Fours In David Willey’s Over

Manchester: Rishabh Pant went berserk against England in the third and final ODI match as he hit five fours in an over of left-hand fast bowler David Willey. Apart from hitting 21 runs in the over he also completed his century to take India to a series win in the three-match series. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman scored 125 not out off 113 balls to complete a remarkable win for India. He also hit the winning runs as he swept Joe Root for four behind the wicket. Due to Rishabh Pant’s sublime century, India won the match by 5 wickets and clinched the series 2-1 against the home side.

A fan shared the video of that remarkable over on Twitter and wrote, “Total madness from Rishab pant #INDvsEND #RishabhPant #HardikPandya #ViratKohli”

Apart from Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya also played well and took four wickets and scored 71 runs off just 55 balls. However, Virat Kohli’s miseries with the bat are getting worse with every passing day. Just like every India game, Virat Kohli was expected to make an impact with the bat but once again, he fell prey to the delivery outside off in the final ODI against England.

The wicket has put India in a lot of trouble at 38-3, chasing a target of 261 runs. Virat Kohli fans will be disappointing seeing Kohli get out in a similar fashion in every game. Meanwhile, Reece Topley has run through the Indian top order, accounting for all the wickets to fall.