India vs Leicestershire Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch The 4-Day Warm-up Game

New Delhi: Team India is all set to take on Leicestershire in a four-day warm-up game ahead of the series-deciding fifth Test against England in Birmingham. The match will help the Rohit Sharma-led side to get used to the conditions before going up against the host in the final Test. India is leading the series 2-1, after winning the fourth Test by 157 runs.

The Indian team arrived in England on June 16 and since have been practising in the Leicestershire. Ravichandran Ashwin didn’t travel with the team as he was serving home quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He won’t be taking part in the match.

Meanwhile, Indian players, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna will be playing for Leicestershire under the leadership of Sam Evans. The match will be played with 13 players on both sides to give all players an opportunity to get used to the conditions and also manage their workload.

India Vs Leicestershire Warm-Up Match Venue Details

The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will be played at the Grace Road cricket ground, also known as the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester. The match will start at 3:30 pm IST on Thursday (June 23).

Where To Watch India Vs Leicestershire Warm-Up Match?

The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will not be telecasted on TV. However, fans can catch the live streaming of the game on Leicestershire County Cricket Club’s Youtube page.

India Squad For The Fifth Test

India: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna