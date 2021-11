The Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, says that they will bowl first again. Mentions that the toss has been a factor here and he’s won a couple tosses lately and always looked to bowl first. Adds that it has been an honour for him, being a captain of this team but it’s time for him to make way and he is really proud of the team. Mentions that it’s now time for someone to step up and Rohit is there along with a couple of other senior players as well who need to take the team forward. Informs that there is one change to the side, Rahul Chahar comes in for Varun Chakravarthy.