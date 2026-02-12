This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Kishan departs for 61 after hitting 5 sixes
Tune in with us to get the live score and updates as India take on Namibia in the T20 World Cup 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Ishan Kishan is on fire! He smashes JJ Smit for four sixes in a row and then adds a boundary to reach his 50 in just 20 balls. Kishan is attacking from all sides, scoring 28 runs in the over. India is now 86/1 after 6 overs.
Tilak Varma entered the crease and established his dominance over Ruben Trumpelmann, hitting him for a couple of boundaries. Namibia is under pressure once more as India recovers momentum after Sanju Samson early wickets. India 58/1 after 5 overs.
First blow for India! Sanju Samson departs after smashing 3 sixes and a four off Ben Shikongo.
Sanju Samson to Ruben Trumpelmann, SIX! Samson’s T20 World Cup debut is off to a flying start. He seizes the opportunity when Trumpelmann bowls a fullish delivery slightly wide, lofting it straight down the ground — the ball crashes into the sightscreen. That’s his maiden six in T20 World Cup cricket and a perfect way to settle the nerves!
Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have come out to continue the innings for India. Ruben Trumpelmann is ready with the bowl.
At the age of 31 years and 93 days, Sanju Samson made his T20 World Cup debut against Namibia in Delhi in 2026, making him one of the oldest Indian players to do so. Only Amit Mishra, who made his debut against Pakistan in 2014 at Mirpur at the age of 31 years and 117 days, was older among India’s T20 World Cup debutants. Lakshmipathy Balaji (30y, 358d vs Afghanistan, 2012), Ashish Nehra (31y, 2d vs Afghanistan, 2010), and Suryakumar Yadav (31y, 40d vs Pakistan, 2021) are more senior debutants that demonstrate how frequently India has depended on seasoned players in important competitions.
Sanju Samson’s last T20I before the 2026 T20 World Cup was against New Zealand on January 31, 2026, in the fifth T20I at Thiruvananthapuram. He scored just 6 off 6 balls, ending a tough five-match series where he struggled for form, scoring 10, 6, 0, 24, and 6. Despite glimpses of promise, including 24 in Visakhapatnam, his performances were inconsistent. Coming into the World Cup, Samson remained part of India’s squad, but questions lingered over his T20I form. Today is a big stage for Sanju Samson to bounce back.
Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo
India playing XI: Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
We were looking to bat first. Very happy with it. As long as we are losing the toss and winning the game, we are fine with it. Dew is going to be a big factor, but when you go out and defend totals, it gives you confidence. Abhishek is still not fine, he will miss a game or two. Sanju comes in, similar batter, explosive. Bumrah comes in for Siraj.
We are going to have a bowl. It is a very good flat cricketing surface, from a surface and dew point of view it is the right thing to do. It is about tightening our skillset. Looks like a good wicket, try and chase it in the second half. That’s why we play cricket, to entertain. We have two changes.
“It’s a bit quiet at the moment here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium but with India playing again tonight this place is going to rock. It’ll be absolutely fever pitch, and it’ll be a great night out, whatever happens for the men from Namibia. Now in terms of where this pitch is located, it’s a slight bias if I’m standing at this end here to my right, which is a slightly longer boundary. The left is just cut around 59 to 60 over there. There’s a hit of about 73 metres down the ground. But the interesting thing for me, because the batters are so good at using ramp shots and scoop shots, these are quite small, these dimensions down here (behind the wicket). I think I’ll try and get this one right. I’m going to go the same way, Smithy. It looks flat. It looks well. There’s a nice little sheen on it as well. I think it’s going to come through nicely. I don’t think we’re gonna see a huge amount of that bounce, but I think we’ll see it coming on to the bat quite nicely. I covered the game here a couple of days ago, but it was a day game, and we started at 11 o’clock, and there was a little bit of moisture. And because of that, we saw a little bit holding in the surface and a little bit of turn. Now, there’s 2.3 degrees of turn in that first game, which actually topped the list of all the venues we’ve had so far. But that is just a small sample size, and I think that was down to the moisture in the surface on the morning. Good surface, a few cracks that you can see, but they’re not moving. Get your bat out. The other thing to look out for is dew. Evening dew. This is a night game, and I covered a lot of India versus New Zealand not long ago, and dew was a factor when it came to the toss. We’ll wait and see. There’s a bit of a breeze around that night, so it’ll negate it a wee bit. But there’s a lot of things to consider for this match.” – inform Ian Smith and Nick Knight.
