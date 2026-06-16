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India vs Netherlands: Deepti Sharma, Smriti Mandhana key as Women in Blue chase another win

India Women will look to make it two wins from two when they face the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2026. After a strong start against Pakistan, Harmanpreet Kaur's side will aim for a more complete performance as the race for the semi-finals begins to take shape.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 16, 2026, 03:02 PM IST

Published On Jun 16, 2026, 03:02 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 16, 2026, 03:02 PM IST

India vs Netherlands women preview

India vs Netherlands women match preview

India will be eager to extend their winning streak when they take on the Netherlands in their second group stage game of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Headingley on Wednesday.

After a comfortable win over Pakistan in their tournament opener, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team will be looking to pick up two more important points and strengthen their hopes in the race for the semi-finals.

Also Read: ‘Winning becomes an…’: Jemimah Rodrigues opens up on India’s hunger for more ICC titles

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While the result against Pakistan was convincing, India know there are areas that still need improvement before the tougher challenges later in the competition.

India seek more contributions from batting unit

India’s batting effort against Pakistan was largely driven by Smriti Mandhana at the top and Richa Ghosh’s late flourish. But a few of the top hitters did not make a significant contribution.

Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur and Bharti Fulmali could not convert their starts, leaving India dependent on a few individual performances. With important matches against stronger opponents still to come, the team management will be hoping for a more complete batting display against the Netherlands.

A dominant batting performance could also help India improve their net run rate, which may become important later in the tournament.

Spin attack emerges as India’s biggest strength

India’s bowlers ensured Pakistan never got close to the target, with the spin department leading the charge.

Deepti Sharma delivered one of the finest spells of the tournament so far, claiming a five-wicket haul after entering the World Cup under some pressure following an expensive series before the event.

Young spinner Shree Charani continued her impressive rise in international cricket and shared eight wickets with Deepti in the opening game. Her ability to deceive batters with flight and variations has quickly made her an important part of India’s bowling attack.

The spin duo will once again be expected to play a major role at Headingley.

Pacers looking to make bigger impact

While the spinners dominated, India’s pace attack had a relatively quiet outing against Pakistan.

Arundhati Reddy and Kranti Gaud were unable to make early breakthroughs and will be aiming for a stronger performance against the Dutch side.

India’s fielding also showed room for improvement. A few chances were missed early in the innings before the team recovered with some excellent catches later on.

The coaching staff will want a sharper all-round display as the tournament progresses.

Netherlands searching for quick turnaround

The Netherlands enter the contest after suffering a defeat against Bangladesh in their opening game.

The Dutch side struggled to make an impact with both bat and ball and will need a significant improvement if they are to challenge one of the tournament favourites.

Captain Babette de Leede admitted her team fell short in all departments during the opening defeat.

I think in all three aspects of the game, it wasn’t quite the fire we hoped for. With the bat, I think we were a few runs short. We never really got going. We lost a bit too many wickets on the way.

I think in the field as well, Bangladesh got off to a flier. The fielding, we dropped a few catches in the innings. So I think a lot to learn, a lot to improve from a great experience overall,” said captain Babette de Leede after the opening loss.

India eye another step towards semi-finals

On paper, India start as overwhelming favourites against the Netherlands. However, with crucial matches against Australia and South Africa still remaining in the group stage, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side will be keen to secure a convincing victory and maintain momentum.

Another win would put India in a strong position before the tougher fixtures that could ultimately decide their semi-final fate.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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