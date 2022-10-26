India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Sydney Weather Forecast October 27: Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Update

India vs Netherlands Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Weather Forecast

India will look to extend their winning run in the T20 World Cup when they face Netherlands in the second Super 12 game. India beat Pakistan in their tournament opener by four wickets and a win against the Netherlands will boost their chances of progressing to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Netherlands lost to Bangladesh in a close game in their first match of the Super 12 so this game is a must win for them.

India vs Netherlands Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Weather Report

The weather in Sydney is not very promising as there are 80 per cent chance of rain on Thursday. However, we have seen rain predictions going wrong in the IND vs PAK match so there is a lot of hope that there will be a full match on display. Also, Sydney has a terrific drainage system so if it does rain an hour before the match, it should start on time.

India vs Netherlands Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Online Live Streaming: Hotstar

India vs Netherlands Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Pitch Report

The pitch in Sydney has been sporting in nature. The new ball has moved a fair bit, allowing the bowlers to put early pressure but once the ball gets soft, run-scoring becomes easy.

Toss Timing

The India vs Netherlands Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played on Thursday, October 27. The match will start at 12:30 PM IST, while the toss will take place at 12:00 PM.

India vs Netherlands Super 12, T20 World Cup 2022, Sydney Probable XIs

India

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Netherlands

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (C & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmed/Roelof van der Merve, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

Squads:

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel

Netherlands Squad: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover