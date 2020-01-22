India coach Ravi Shastri took to his micro-blogging site Twitter on Wednesday and posted a picture along with the support staff comprising off batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar. He captioned the post as, “Breathe easy Auckland. New Zealand.”

The support staff looked relaxed in the picture as they seemed to be strolling in the streets of the beautiful city.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took note of this picture, especially Shastri’s clothes. He wrote: “Lovely Outfit Ravi !!!!”

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led India will lock horns against the Kiwis in five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in a one and a half month-long tour. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played at the picturesque Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

Before leaving for New Zealand, Shastri said that the New Zealand and South Africa series could be used as a good platform for preparations for the upcoming World T20 in Australia later this year.

“That toss will be taken out of the equation, we will play well irrespective of conditions, of opponents and in every country of the world. That’s what our aim is and that is what we are chasing. Yes, the World Cup remains an obsession and we will do all to fulfil that ambition,” Shastri told PTI.

“The word ‘I’ is not there in our dictionary. It’s ‘we’. That’s what this team stands for. It celebrates each other’s achievements because it’s the team that wins,” he added.