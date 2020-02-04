After whitewashing New Zealand 5-0 in the recently concluded T20I series, Virat Kohli-led India would get ready to take on the Black Caps in the 50-over format on Wednesday at Seddon Park, Hamilton for a three-match series. While India will look to continue the winning momentum, despite the change of format, New Zealand would hope for a change of fortune.

The hosts would take the field on Wednesday without their regular captain and premier batsman Kane Williamson. Williamson’s absence would hurt them, but the Tom Latham-led side would be hoping for a promising start to the series.

For India, there would be a change of personnel. In the absence of injured Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, young gun Prithvi Shaw and Test opener Mayank Agarwal are in line to make their ODI debuts. With KL Rahul in ominous form in white-ball cricket, India would continue playing him as a wicketkeeper-batsman, meaning Rishabh Pant could continue warming the bench.

The middle-order would feature Shreyas Iyer, Rahul and Manish Pandey. Ravindra Jadeja would play in the side as the allrounder. In all probability, there would be a toss-up between Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

The pace-battery is likely to comprise Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

The hosts would have Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls opening the batting. In regular skipper Williamson’s absence, experienced Ross Taylor would move up the order at No 3. Stand-in skipper Latham will be slotted in at No.4.

Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, would make up the middle-order and they could be shuffled according to the situation of the match. Mitchell Santner, who is looked at as an allrounder will complete the lower middle-order. Leggie Ish Sodhi would be in the playing XI as he brings in variety and would compliment Santner well.

Tim Southee and Scott Kuggeleijn would be the pacers for the hosts.

India’s predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal. Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nichols, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Scott Kuggeleijn.