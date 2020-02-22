From starting the day at 122/5, India were bundled out for 165 in the first session of the day two of the 1st Test of the two-match series against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Saturday, losing their last five wickets for mere 43 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant – the two overnight batsmen and fairly set in the middle started well, with Pant hoisting left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel for a six for the first scoring shot of the day, but an ugly mix-up between the two – leading to Pant’s wicket – opened the floodgates for NZ.

Rahane guided a Southee delivery towards point and took off, but Pant was hesitant at first and then took off but could not beat Patel’s clumsy direct hit. Off the next ball, Southee had Ravichandran Ashwin castled with a full delivery swinging away.

Rahane fought hard for his 46 off 138 balls, but got out to an innocuous delivery from Southee while trying to leave the ball and was caught behind. Ishant Sharma’s 23-ball vigil for his five runs came to an end at the hands of debutant Kyle Jamieson, who finished with 4/39, Mohammad Shami chanced his arms around for a 20-ball 21, but fell to Southee to signal the end of India’s first innings. Southee returned 4/49.

In reply, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell had to negotiate 20 minutes of the morning session and both took lunch unscathed taking NZ to 17/0. Blundell took 18 deliveries to get off the mark but survived the tough phase while Latham scored 11 runs in the session.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 17/0 (Tom Latham 11*) vs India 165 all out (Ajinkya Rahane 46, Mayank Agarwal 34; Kyle Jamieson 4/39)