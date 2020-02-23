India’s veteran pacer claimed his 11th five-wicket haul in Test cricket, returning figures of 5/68, two of which wicket came on day three of the 1st Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington on Sunday.

However, neither Ishant nor India would happy with the morning proceeding as New Zealand – even though they lost five wickets in the session added 132 runs courtesy fiery cameos from debutant Kyle Jamieson and No.11 Trent Boult.

New Zealand were eventually all-out for 348 in 100.2 overs, taking a lead of 183 runs over India. The last three wickets for NZ added 123 runs.

India had the perfect start with Jasprit Bumrah surprising BJ Watling with a rising delivery outside off, to which the wicketkeeper-batsman edge one behind the stumps. New Zealand soon lost Tim Southee two overs later to Ishant caught at deep fine by Mohammad Shami.

However, Colin de Grandhomme and Jamieson they put on fantastic rear-guard effort to frustrate India. Jamieson played the aggressor’s role hitting four sixes during his 45-ball 44-run knock. He combined with de Grandhomme for a stand of 71 runs.

Ashwin soon scalped de Grandhomme caught down the leg side by Rishabh Pant for 43 off 74 balls. Trent Boult though chanced his arms around in his quirky fashion to blast 38 off 24 balls, before falling to an Ishant short-pitch delivery.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 348 (Kane Williamson 89, Kyle Jamieson 44; Ishant Sharma 5/68) lead India 165 (Ajinkya Rahane 46, Mayank Agarwal 34; Kyle Jamieson 4/39) by 183 runs