Tim Southee claimed 5/61 in the second innings – four of which came in the morning session of day four – to make short work of India’s middle-order in the 1st Test at Basin Reserve, Wellington. India were bundled out for 191 in their second innings, losing their last six wickets for just 47 runs, eventually taking a slender lead of just eight runs, which was knocked off by New Zealand in 1.4 overs, to win the first Test of the two-match series by ten wickets on Monday.

With this win, New Zealand claimed their 100th Test win.

Starting the day at 144/4, India lost both their overnight batsman early with Ajinka Rahane (29) caught behind off Trent Boult in the third over of the day. Vihari (15) was undone by a Southee cross-seam delivery that jagged back in and castled the Andhra player. Ravichandran Ashwin did not last long and was trapped in front by Southee followed by the wicket of Ishant Sharma, lbw, by Colin de Grandhomme. Rishabh Pant chanced his arm around but fell to a sweep off Southee with Boult completing a fine catch at deep fine leg.

Southee wrapped up the innings when substitute Daryl Mitchell took a one-handed reflex catch at slips to remove Jasprit Bumrah, to signal the end of Indian innings. Southee finished the match with nine wickets (4/49 in first innings and 5/61 in the second innings).

Tom Blundell and Tom Latham knocked off the runs to hand India their first loss of the ICC Test Championship. Southee was adjudged the Man of the Match for his match-haul.

“(It is ) very pleasing to beat India,” said Southee during the post-match presentation. “Today morning was massive. We were trying to get a couple of wickets before the new ball. A little less wind around, it tends to swing a bit more. The more you play, you get back into the rhythm. To take 20 wickets as a bowling unit was very pleasant. The pitch had a little bit more there than usual. Tennis-bally bounce,” he added.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 9/0 & 348 (Kane Williamson 89, Kyle Jamieson 44; Ishant Sharma 5/68) beat India 165 (Ajinkya Rahane 46, Mayank Agarwal 34; Kyle Jamieson 4/39) & 191 (Mayank Agarwal 58, Ajinkya Rahane 29; Tim Southee 5/61) by ten wickets