After an exciting white-ball leg for the New Zealand tour, it is time for red-ball cricket where visitors India will play the hosts in a two-match Test series starting Friday which would be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-2021 cycle. <p></p> <p></p>With regular India Test opener Rohit Sharma out due to a hamstring injury, young gun Prithvi Shaw will get an opportunity to open with Mayank Agarwal. Cheteshwar Pujara and India skipper Virat Kohli will play at No 3 and 4. <p></p> <p></p>Kohli would be followed by Ajinkya Rahane at No 5. This could potentially be the last time the troika are playing a Test together in NZ for the last time as, under the Future Tours Programme, India won't travel to New Zealand till 2023. <p></p> <p></p>In-form Hanuma Vihari, who slammed a century in the warm-up game ahead of the series would play at the No 6 spot. <p></p> <p></p>Considering the seam-friendly conditions in New Zealand, it is highly unlikely India would field two spinners which means there would be a toss-up between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Both are equally able to contribute with the bat as well. <p></p> <p></p>They would be followed by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha who in all probability will edge out Rishabh Pant to the XI at Basin Reserve, Wellington. <p></p> <p></p>And finally, it would be the pacers. Given their form in the warm-up game, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah look certainties to make the cut and with the experienced Ishant Sharma, who has cleared the fitness test could be the third pacer. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India's predicted XI:</strong> Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin/Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma <p></p> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> India vs New Zealand 2020, 1st Test <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> February 21, 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Basin Reserve, Wellington <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 4:00 AM IST