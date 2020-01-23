Auckland Weather

After bouncing back to beat Australia at home in the recently concluded three-match ODI series, Virat Kohli-led India would be oozing with confidence when they take on hosts New Zealand in their backyard. India does not have an impressive record against the Kiwis in T20Is and that is something they would like to change this time round. This will also give the two sides ample opportunity to prepare well and try new permutations and combinations keeping the World T20, Australia in mind.

Here are details of how you can follow LIVE action of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand

What: India vs Australia 2020, 2nd ODI

When: January 23

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

Time: 12:20 PM IST

Weather: Cloudy skies expected and humidity will keep the temperature between 17 to 25-degree celsius.

On TV: Star Sports Network

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

Pitch

It is expected to be a pitch that will offer bounce which can be exploited by both the sides and stroke makers would also love the bounce as they can play through the line. Batting second with a target on the board would be a wise choice.

India Playing XI (Probables): K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI (Probables): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube