India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Streaming

The limited-overs leg of the tour has ended and the time has come to switch to red-ball cricket. Out comes the crisp Test whites and the focus shifts on the ICC World Test Championship. India and New Zealand are coming into the two-match series with contrasting results from their last series. India clean swept Bangladesh 2-0 to extend their lead in the Test championship points table. On the other hand, New Zealand suffered 0-3 whitewash at the hands of Australia. However, New Zealand are a force at home and the form this Indian team has been in the past year or so, expect a close contest.

Below are the details of when and where you can follow the action live on TV and stream online:-

Toss: 3:30 AM IST

Match Timing

4:00 AM IST

Venue

Basin Reserve, Wellington

LIVE STREAMING:

You can stream the match live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

TV Broadcast

TV broadcast would be available on Star Sports Network

Online

India.com and cricketcountry.com

Predicted XIs

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Squads

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Hanuma Vihari, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel, Daryl Mitchell, Matt Henry