Preview

The strength of the Indian batting came to the fore as they chased down New Zealand’s 204-run target with six wickets to spare. The confidence of a big, successful run chase behind the, India would be looking to carry the momentum forward into the second game of the series, also at Eden Park, Auckland against New Zealand. India are unlikely to change a winning combination but a few changes in the bowling department won’t come as a surprise.

New Zealand were left pondering about a shortage of 10-15 runs to their total as well as missed chances in the field that allowed the visiting batsmen to get away with a high scoring rate. They will have to come to terms with India’s adaptation if they are to prevent an early 2-0 lead within three days. India had also won here in February 2019, albeit it was a three-match T20I series they had eventually lost 1-2

Weather Report

It’s not exactly been dry in Auckland but for Sunday, the forecast looks good. Although the conditions are expected to be overcast, there should be no or few rain.

Here are details of how you can follow LIVE action of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand

What: India vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I

When: January 26

Where: Eden Park, Auckland

Time: 12:20 PM IST

Weather: Overcast conditions throughout the day but with no or very few chances of rain. The temperature is expected to range between 18 and 25 degree Celsius.

On TV: Star Sports Network

LIVE Streaming: Hotstar

Pitch

The surface for this match is the same that was used for the series opener on Friday. With back-to-back matches played on the same deck, the wicket is expected to get a bit slow. Ish Sodhi, who will be a crucial part of the New Zealand attack again, also spoke about the possibility of the Eden Park pitch slowing down for the game on Sunday.

India Playing XI (Probable): K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand Playing XI (Probable): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

Teams:

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube