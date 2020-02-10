India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming

The teams have different agendas on their mind. One is eyeing a clean sweep, the other wants to save face. India dominated the five-match T20I series winning it 5-0 vs New Zealand. However, they have suffered two straight defeats in the ongoing three-match ODI series. The hosts have won it and will be hoping to make it 3-0 at Bay Oval on Tuesday. With the return of Kane Williamson, New Zealand will only get stronger.

India have a lot to ponder which will reflect on their Playing XI for the third ODI. They might ring in several changes. Expect it to be one close affair.

Below are the details of when and where you can follow the action live on TV and stream online:-

Toss: 7:00 AM IST

Match Timings

7:30 AM IST

LIVE STREAMING:

You can stream the match live on Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

TV Broadcast

TV broadcast would be available on Star Sports Network

Online

India.com and cricketcountry.com

Predicted XIs

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal/KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav/Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi/Mitchell Santner, Hamish Bennett/Scott Kuggleijn

Squads

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn