<h2><strong>Preview</strong></h2> <p></p>After taking a 2-0 lead in the ongoing five-match T20I series against hosts New Zealand, Virat Kohli-led India will look to seal the series at Hamilton in the third game on Wednesday. The visitors have on both occasions won the game while chasing, something they are comfortable at. On the other hand, the hosts will look to bounce back and keep the series alive. <p></p> <p></p>It would be interesting to see if India stick to the winning combination or make changes in their XI. In case India is looking to change, in all likelihood, Navdeep Saini could be brought in the side in place of Mohammed Shami or Shardul Thakur, who have been expensive. <p></p><h2>Weather Report</h2> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_3923981" align="aligncenter" width="627"]<img class="size-full wp-image-3923981" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Image-4-15.jpg" alt="Hamilton weather Wednesday, India, New Zealand, india vs new zealand 2020, india vs new zealand 2020 news, Seddon Park, Predicted XI, Pitch Report, Live streaming Ind vs NZ, Hotstar, india vs new zealand 3rd T20I live, india vs new zealand 2nd T20I live streaming, india vs new zealand 3rd T20I where to watch, india vs new zealand 3rd T20I where to watch news, ind vs nz 2nd T20I, ind vs nz 2nd T20I news, ind vs nz 2nd T20I live streaming, ind vs nz 3rd T20I live streaming news, ind vs nz 3rd T20I live cricket score, ind vs nz 2nd T20I live score news, ind vs nz 2nd T20I odi Auckland, ind vs nz 3rd T20I Hamilton news, ind vs nz dream11 team, india vs new zealand dream11 team, ind vs nz 3rd T20I dream11 team, india vs new zealand 3rd T20I dream11 team, India vs New Zealand, ind vs nz republic day, ind vs NZ on " width="627" height="462" /> Hamilton Weather Forecast for 3rd T20I[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>The humidity is expected to be around 68 per cent, it would be overcast with chances of scattered rain, which fans would hope does not affect the match. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Here are details of how you can follow LIVE action of the 2nd T20I between India and New Zealand</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>What:</strong> India vs Australia 2020, 3rd T20I <p></p> <p></p><strong>When:</strong> January 26 <p></p> <p></p><strong>Where:</strong> Seddon Park, Hamilton <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 12:20 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>On TV:</strong> Star Sports Network <p></p> <p></p><strong>LIVE Streaming:</strong> Hotstar <p></p><h2>PITCH REPORT</h2> <p></p>Compared to Eden Park, Seddon Park is going to be a bigger ground. At Seddon Park, there has been a total of none matches played and the team batting first has won five of them. The average score batting first is 177. <p></p><h2><strong>Predicted XI</strong></h2> <p></p><strong>India</strong>: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami <p></p> <p></p><strong>New Zealand</strong>: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett <p></p><h2><b>SQUADS</b></h2> <p></p><strong>New Zealand (From):</strong> Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tim Seifert(w), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett <p></p> <p></p><strong>India (From):</strong> Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube