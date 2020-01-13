<h2>India Tour of India 2020 Full Schedule</h2> <p></p>After the three-match ODI series against Australia at home, India will begin their away leg for the year of 2020 with a full-fledged tour of New Zealand, starting January 24 with a five-match T20I series followed by three-match ODI series from February 5 and then two-match Test series from February 25 after a red-ball warm-up game in Seddon Park, Hamilton. <p></p> <p></p>Last year also India started 2019 with the tour of New Zealand which was a limited-over leg keeping in mind the preparation for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. <p></p><h2>SCHEDULE</h2> <p></p><table> <p></p><tbody> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Date</td> <p></p><td width="156">Match</td> <p></p><td width="156">Venue</td> <p></p><td width="156">Time (IST)</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Jan 24, Fri</td> <p></p><td width="156">1st T20I</td> <p></p><td width="156">Eden Park, Auckland</td> <p></p><td width="156">12:30 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Jan 26, Sun</td> <p></p><td width="156">2nd T20I</td> <p></p><td width="156">Eden Park, Auckland</td> <p></p><td width="156">12:30 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Jan 29, Wed</td> <p></p><td width="156">3rd T20I</td> <p></p><td width="156">Seddon Park, Hamilton</td> <p></p><td width="156">12:30 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Jan 31, Fri</td> <p></p><td width="156">4th T20I</td> <p></p><td width="156">Westpac Stadium, Wellington</td> <p></p><td width="156">12:30 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Feb 02, Sun</td> <p></p><td width="156">5th T20I</td> <p></p><td width="156">Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui</td> <p></p><td width="156">12:30 PM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Feb 05, Wed</td> <p></p><td width="156">1st ODI</td> <p></p><td width="156">Seddon Park, Hamilton</td> <p></p><td width="156">7:30 AM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Feb 08, Sat</td> <p></p><td width="156">2nd ODI</td> <p></p><td width="156">Eden Park, Auckland</td> <p></p><td width="156">7:30 AM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Feb 11, Tue</td> <p></p><td width="156">3rd ODI</td> <p></p><td width="156">Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui</td> <p></p><td width="156">7:30 AM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Feb 14, Fri - Feb 16, Sun</td> <p></p><td width="156">3-day Practice Match</td> <p></p><td width="156">Seddon Park, Hamilton</td> <p></p><td width="156">3:30 AM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue</td> <p></p><td width="156">1st Test</td> <p></p><td width="156">Basin Reserve, Wellington</td> <p></p><td width="156">4:00 AM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p><tr> <p></p><td width="156">Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed</td> <p></p><td width="156">2nd Test</td> <p></p><td width="156">Hagley Oval, Christchurch</td> <p></p><td width="156">4:00 AM</td> <p></p></tr> <p></p></tbody> <p></p></table> <p></p><h2></h2> <p></p><h2>SQUADS:</h2> <p></p>India T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, S Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, W Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur <p></p><h2>TV Broadcast</h2> <p></p>DD Sports, Star Sports and Live Telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Hindi 1. <p></p><h2>LIVE STREAMING</h2> <p></p>Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;