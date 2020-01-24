<h2>IND vs NZ Cricket Score 1st T20I, India vs New Zealand Live Blog, Score and Updates, January 24</h2> <p></p>Hello and Welcome to out coverage of the 1st T20I between India and New Zealand which will be played at Auckland's Eden Park. This is the beginning of a long Indian tour of New Zealand, where the five T20Is will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests. <p></p> <p></p>India are playing almost the same squad as the one that faced Australia in the three ODIs and home. Washintgon Sundar comes back in which means he could be a strong starter ahead of either Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal. Rishabh Pant is in the squad but with KL Rahul keeping wickets during India's practice session, the young left-hander might have to wait for his chance. <p></p> <p></p>New Zealand will be without premier pacer Trent Boult.