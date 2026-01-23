India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 2026: Weather, pitch report, and match preview at Raipur

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 2026 at Raipur's SVNS International Cricket Stadium. Check the weather forecast, pitch report, and match preview.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 weather and pitch report

India will face New Zealand in the second match of the five-match T20I series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. India currently lead the series 1-0, after a strong 48-run win in the opening T20I.

Since their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, Suryakumar Yadav’s team has not lost a T20I series, and they will aim to maintain that unbeaten run as they build momentum ahead of the next T20 World Cup.

India likely to stick with winning combination

With confidence high, India are unlikely to make changes to their playing XI. The team will be aiming for a 2-0 lead in the series.

New Zealand aim for strong comeback

New Zealand will be desperate to bounce back and level the series. The visitors will be looking for:

Better bowling discipline

More consistency from their batters

They will need a strong all-round performance to counter India’s aggressive approach.

Players closing in on major milestones

Several players will have personal milestones to watch out for:

Glenn Phillips needs 3 sixes to reach 100 T20I sixes and 4 catches to complete 150 catches in T20 cricket

needs 3 sixes to reach 100 T20I sixes and 4 catches to complete 150 catches in T20 cricket Hardik Pandya needs 5 sixes to reach 200 international sixes

needs 5 sixes to reach 200 international sixes Rinku Singh is 59 runs away from completing 3,500 T20 runs

Pitch Report: How the SVNS International Cricket Stadium will play

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh (SVNS) International Cricket Stadium in Raipur has hosted only one men’s T20I so far. That match took place on December 1, 2023, when India defeated Australia by 20 runs while defending a target of 175.

Spinners Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi played a key role in that game. They troubled the Australian batters and helped India control the chase.

Since that match came before India’s 2024 T20 World Cup win, the team’s batting approach has changed significantly. India now play with far more intent and aggression. If India get the chance to bat first again, and players like Abhishek Sharma produce another explosive innings, New Zealand could face a tough challenge on this surface.

Raipur Weather Forecast for IND vs NZ 2nd T20

The weather in Raipur is expected to be clear and pleasant on match day. There will be bright sunshine during the day, while the temperature in the evening and night is likely to stay between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather.

Humidity levels are expected to remain comfortable, ranging from 35 to 44 percent, which should make conditions ideal for cricket.

Squads

India

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravi Bishnoi

New Zealand

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi