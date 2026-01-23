India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: Suryakumar’s team look to tighten grip on series against NZ in Raipur

India look to extend their lead against New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Raipur after a dominant opening win. Pitch report, player milestones, squads, and match preview inside.

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I: After a strong start to the five-match T20I series, the Indian cricket team will aim to continue its winning momentum when it faces New Zealand in the second match on Friday.

The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

India take 1â€“0 lead after big win in Nagpur

Under the captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav, India began their preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup in style. The hosts defeated New Zealand by 48 runs in the first T20I played in Nagpur on Wednesday.

That convincing win has given India an early 1â€“0 lead in the series and a chance to tighten their grip with another victory.

Abhishek Sharma stars in India’s batting show

India’s batting unit was in top form in the opening match. Young opener Abhishek Sharma led the charge with a sensational knock.

The left-hander smashed 84 runs off just 35 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes. His explosive innings set the platform for a huge total.

Middle order adds finishing touches

India received solid support from the middle order.

Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 44

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya made useful contributions

Thanks to these efforts, India posted a massive 238 for 7 in their 20 overs.

Bowlers keep New Zealand under control

India’s bowlers backed up the batters with a disciplined performance.

Varun Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets

Shivam Dube also claimed two scalps

Despite a late fightback, New Zealand were restricted to 190 for 7, falling well short of the target.

Glenn Phillips fights lone battle for New Zealand

For the visitors, Glenn Phillips stood out with the bat. He played a brave knock of 78 off 40 balls, keeping New Zealand in the contest.

However, the lack of support from other batters proved costly in the end.

Jacob Duffy shines with the ball

New Zealand’s top-ranked bowler Jacob Duffy continued his fine form. He finished with figures of 2 for 27 in his four overs.

Duffy’s performance will be key as New Zealand look to bounce back strongly in the second T20I.

Raipur Pitch Favors Spinners

India have played only one T20I at the Raipur venue so far. That match came in 2023, when India defeated Australia by 20 runs.

The pitch at the stadium has shown more help for spinners:

Spinners average: 18.16

Economy rate for spinners: 6.41

Fast bowlersâ€™ economy: 9.17

This could play an important role in team strategies.

Players closing in on major milestones

Several players will have personal milestones to watch out for:

Glenn Phillips needs 3 sixes to reach 100 T20I sixes and 4 catches to complete 150 catches in T20 cricket

Hardik Pandya needs 5 sixes to reach 200 international sixes

Rinku Singh is 59 runs away from completing 3,500 T20 runs

India likely to stick with winning combination

With confidence high, India are unlikely to make changes to their playing XI. The team will be aiming for a 2â€“0 lead in the series.

New Zealand aim for strong comeback

New Zealand will be desperate to bounce back and level the series. The visitors will be looking for:

Better bowling discipline

More consistency from their batters

They will need a strong all-round performance to counter Indiaâ€™s aggressive approach.

Squads

India

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravi Bishnoi

New Zealand

Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi