Mumbai: After being the only third player in Test cricket history to get all 10 wickets in the innings, Ajaz Patel went on to make an impressive performance on Day 3 of the second Test match against India in Mumbai. Patel picked up four more Indian wickets in the second innings as he finished with 14 wickets by giving 225 runs. These amazing numbers made him surpass Sir Ian Botham’s record for most wickets against India in a Test match. Botham led the list with 13 wickets giving only 106 runs, which he claimed in 1980. Ajaz Patel left-arm spin was right on queue as Indian batter failed to pick up his line, length and speed variations.

The Mumbai-born spinner went past Steve O’Keefe of Australia who took 12 wickets in a match against India in the 2017 India-Australia series.

Pakistani Fazal Mahmood, Pacer Andy Roberts, Alan Davidson, Bruce Reid, Allan Donald, Geoff DyMock are some of the bowlers who have taken 12 wickets in Test vs India in their times.

Ajaz is now sitting at the top of the list after putting up an impressive performance in the match.

On Day 2, Ajaz followed in the footsteps of Jim Laker’s 10 wickets in 1956 Ashes Test vs Australia and Anil Kumble’s unique feat of 10 wicket-haul against Pakistan in Delhi in 1999.

In addition to Ajaz, Rachin Ravindra, on Day 3, picked up three wickets including a wicket of the captain, Virat Kohli. Kohli declared the Indian innings at 276 for the loss of seven wickets right after Jayant Yadav perished after taking on Ajaz. Mayank Agarwal once again showed his classes, as he scored 62 at a brisk strike rate.

At the end of Day 3, New Zealand are reeling at 140 for 5. They need 400 runs more to win, but that looks highly unlikely as they are 5 wickets down already. Ravichandran Ashwin, by taking 3 wickets, has been the pick of the bowlers till now. Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra will have a tough task on their hands when they come out to bat tomorrow.