Prithvi Shaw made an enterprising 54 off 64 balls to help India to 85/2 on day one of the 2nd Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Saturday but perished to a loose shot after reaching the landmark.

After being put in to bat, India lost opener Mayank Agarwal early to a full in-swinging delivery by Trent Boult in the sixth over for 7, but Shaw’s positive approach meant runs where coming thick and fast early on on the green top Hagley Oval strip.

Opting for an all-out pace attack with the inclusion of Neil Wagner in place of left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson would have hoped for some early advantage for his bowlers. But Shaw, who had barely managed to move his front leg in the 1t Test at Wellington, enjoyed the extra pace of the wicket and used his front foot with aplomb, to hit a few classy boundaries through the line.

By the 12th over, India had gone past the 50-run mark with Shaw contributing 35 of those runs with the help of seven boundaries. He raced to his third fifty-plus score in his fourth Test with a streaky six – off a top-edge pull – but departed four runs later, fishing an outside-off delivery from Kyle Jamieson. Tom Latham completed a stunning catch, stretching full length to intercept the flying edge at second slip.

Virat Kohli then started well with a well-timed flick in front of square and remained unbeaten on three of 11 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara is unbeaten on 14 off 60 balls.