India had a stellar morning session on day two of the second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday and their start to the second session was also sensational, but the New Zealand tail – once again led by Kyle Jamieson – wagged enough to take the hosts close to India’s first innings total. New Zealand were all out for 235, allowing India only a lead of seven runs with the last three wickets for NZ combining to add 82 runs. Jamieson was the last man out for 49 at the stroke of tea.

After pushing NZ to the brink from 63/0 to 142/5, Jasprit Bumrah had BJ Watling caught at point by Ravindra Jadeja for a 15-ball duck in the third over after lunch. A ball later, Tim Southee was caught behind for a two-ball duck and it looked NZ will fold soon with India taking a considerable lead. However, Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson set out frustrating India with de Grandhomme taking some sumptuous shots of his repertoire en route to 26 off 44 balls.

However, De Grandhomme was undone by Jadeja for 26. Jamieson was then joined by Neil Wagner and the duo put on 51 runs for the eighth wicket to frustrate the Indian bowlers. It took a super-human effort from Ravindra Jadeja in the deep to break the partnership after Waner took on a short one from Mohammad Shami Jadeja intercepted the shot leaping full stretch – akin to Ben Stokes during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – to complete the catch.

Jamieson was then removed by another short one from Shami with Rishabh Pant taking a very good catch to signal the end of the New Zealand innings.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 235 (Tom Latham 52, Kyle Jamieson 49; Mohammad Shami 4/81) trail India 242 (Hanuma Vihari 55, Prithvi Shaw 54; Kyle Jamieson 5/45) by 7 runs.