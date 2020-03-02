Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant were to be the key figures for India as they went into day three with a lead of just 97 runs over New Zealand in the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Monday, if India had to give the bowlers some kind of total to bowl at. However, Vihari departed chasing a legside delivery in the third over of the day and Pant followed suit four balls later. Effectively immediately, that was it for India. Yet, Ravindra Jadeja fought to take India’s total to 124, setting New Zealand a target of 132. And if India had any sniff at early wickets, that was well and truly kept at bay by Tom Blundell and Tom Lathan, who added 46 runs by lunch on Day 3.

Back to the Indian innings, while Southee should consider himself lucky to get Vihari’s wicket who was strangled down the leg with BJ Watling taking a good catch, Pant was out fishing at an outside off delivery, going for a nothing shot off Trent Boult. Vihari went for 9 and Pant for 4. India, starting the day at 90/9, slipped further to 97/8. Mohammad Shami then heaved one off Southee to find Blundell at deep midwicket, before Jadeja tonked Boult for a six and a four. Jasprit Bumrah ran himself out as India’s innings folded inside 46 overs with Jadeja remaining unbeaten on 16 off 22 balls.

Blundell and Latham blunted everything that was thrown at them and credit to India, Bumrah and Shami bowled some terrific overs, one of the finest pieces of fast bowling in the series, but with the rub of the green. Blundell and Latham waited for the loose delivery, which weren’t many, but managed to hang in there to take New Zealand closer to the game.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 46/0 (Tom Blundell 23) & 235 (Tom Latham 52, Kyle Jamieson 49; Mohammad Shami 4/81) need 86 runs to win against India 124 (Cheteshwar Pujara 24; Trent Boult 4/28) & India 242 (Hanuma Vihari 55, Prithvi Shaw 54; Kyle Jamieson 5/45) by