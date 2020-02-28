In a big blow to India a day out of their 2nd Test at Christchurch against New Zealand, pacer Ishant Sharma is likely to be ruled out of the Test, after the pacer complained of pain in his ankle during the practice session on Friday with Umesh Yadav set to take his place in the playing XI.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Ishant had a recurrence of the ankle pain that he sustained during a Ranji Trophy match last month. Ishant had to race for time to be fit for the New Zealand series. While doctors advised the Delhi pacer rest of six weeks, Ishant played the first Test after four weeks of sustaining the injury.

As the report, Ishant had informed the team management of pain in the same ankle after bowling for nearly 20 minutes in the nets on Thursday. He was sent for tests on Friday (February 28), results for which are still awaited.

Yadav, who is part of the Test squad, was seen having a lengthy chat with India head coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun. Yadav last played an away Test in December 2018 against Australia when India played four-seamers at Perth, But, Yadav had a terrific home season taking 23 wickets at 13.65 in four Tests.

Opener Prithvi Shaw, who also had missed the training session on Thursday, due to a swollen left foot, is fit and will keep his spot at the top of the order, coach Shastri confirmed during the post-match presentation.