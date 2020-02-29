India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Toss Report

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd Test at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Saturday. NZ brought in Niel Wagner in place of Ajaz Patel and are going into the Test with an all-pace attack of Wagner, Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson, Add to that the military medium of Colin de Grandhomme.

For India, one forced change with Ishant Sharma ruled out due to a sprained ankle and in comes Umesh Yadav. Ravichandran Ashwin has been dropped with Ravindra Jadeja added to the XI.

PLAYING XI

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (W), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (W), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

Pitch report

Mark Richardson says that there is a lot of grass on this wicket. Says that it will remain green for a long period of time. Adds that it is a spongy wicket with some moisture on it and it might take two days to harden up. Adds that it is not a great day to be a batsman on this wicket.

Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, says that they would have bowled first as well but they are ready to do the difficult. Says that Umesh Yadav replaces Ishant Sharma, who is facing an injury and Ravindra Jadeja comes in for Ravichandran Ashwin. Goes onto say that they need to find ways to score on this wicket.

Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, says that they are going to have a bowl first. Adds that the pitch has a greenish tinge on it and they give a chance for the pacers early on. States that Neil Wagner comes in for Ajaz Patel. Goes on to say that there will be bounce on this wicket.