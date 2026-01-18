India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2026: Weather, pitch report, and match preview at Indore

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: The ODI series is evenly poised at 1-1 as India and New Zealand gear up for a high-stakes clash. The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday, January 18, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

New Zealand made a strong comeback in the second ODI. As a result, everything now depends on this series decider.

New Zealand eye historic ODI series win in India

The final match carries huge importance for the visitors. New Zealand are chasing history on Indian soil.

A win in Indore would hand them their first-ever ODI series victory in India. This would come just two years after they secured their maiden Test series win in the country.

India take positives despite second ODI loss

Despite losing the second ODI, India enter the decider with confidence. Captain Shubman Gill has looked solid at the top of the order. Meanwhile, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has found his rhythm with the bat.

Virat Kohli continues to show consistency in the middle order. In addition, KL Rahul has contributed valuable runs in the middle and lower order.

Spotlight on Rohit Sharma ahead of the decider

Former captain Rohit Sharma will be keen to make a bigger impact in the series finale. He has managed starts in both matches so far.

However, Rohit has failed to convert them into big scores. He will now look to play a match-defining knock in this must-win encounter.

Spin department could be crucial on Indore pitch

India’s pace attack has been effective in the first two ODIs. However, the spin department is yet to leave a strong mark.

The Indore surface traditionally offers assistance to spinners. As a result, the hosts will hope their slow bowlers can step up and take key wickets.

With the series on the line and history within reach for New Zealand, fans can expect a thrilling contest. Both teams are likely to give everything in the final ODI in Indore.

Indore Weather Forecast for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

The weather in Vadodara and Rajkot was pleasant compared to the chilly northern regions. Conditions in Indore are expected to be similar.

According to Accuweather, the maximum temperature on Sunday will be 27Â°C, while the minimum is expected to be 11Â°C.

Pitch Report: How the Holkar Stadium will play

The Holkar Stadium pitch has traditionally been a batting-friendly surface. India scored 399 against Australia and 385 against New Zealand in their last two matches at this venue.

Therefore, another high-scoring contest is expected in Sunday’s series decider.

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Squads

India Squad

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja

New Zealand Squad

Devon Conway (w), Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell (c), Zakary Foulkes, Nick Kelly, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Hay, Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Jayden Lennox