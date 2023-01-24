India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Indore Weather Report - Sunny Skies Await Teams In Holkar Stadium

: India will take on New Zealand in the final ODI of the three-match series. Team India have taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series after winning the first two games. They defeated New Zealand by 12 runs in the first game, after Shubman Gill's magnificent double century helped them post a daunting total of 349, but a century by Michael Bracewell took the Kiwis close.

In the second game, India was all over the Kiwis as they bundled out the visitors for a mere 108 and chased the target with eight wickets to spare. The final ODI of the series will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Meanwhile, India coach Rahul Dravid hinted that the team may test their bench strength in the final ODI.

"No match is a formality when you're playing for India. But here we are getting the opportunity to ensure that we can give opportunities to those who are sitting on the bench. It's important that you have to win every match and series.

"But it's also important to give every member of the squad enough game time. Every team has 15 members, and only 11 can play. So you have to give chances to those four sitting outside as and when you get an opportunity. Like you've seen, when there are injuries (at critical times), the bench players should also be ready.

"When you're going to a big tournament, every team tries to ensure that all 15 players have enough game experience. So it's great when we get such an opportunity. But that doesn't mean it's a formality. Whichever 11 we put on the field, the effort is to win the match," said Rahul as quoted by Cricbuzz.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Indore Weather Report

The weather is expected to stay clear throughout the rain with no chances of precipatation. The conditions will be perfect for play the temperature hovering around 29 degrees. Dew, however, could play a significant role in deciding the outcome of the match.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli/Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami/Mohammed Siraj Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c and wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, and Blair Tickner.