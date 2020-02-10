India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Prediction, Playing XI: With the series already sealed in the second ODI going in New Zealand’s favour, India will be keen to experiment but will hope to avoid a whitewash when both teams square off in the third and final match at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.

New Zealand suffered a massive scare when Ravindra Jadeja almost took his team across the line in the second ODI but the allrounder fell prey in the penultimate over to give the Blackcaps a resounding 22-run victory. While India were immensely thrilled having achieved a series 5-0 whitewash in the T20Is in T20 World Cup year, they wouldn’t want to be at the wrong end of an ODI whitewash. However, going by captain Virat Kohli’s hint at the post-match presentation in the 2nd ODI, India are likely to make a flurry of changes. “We could consider changes in the final game, since we have nothing to lose now. We’ll play expressive cricket and not worry too much about the result. It’s up to the individuals to fight till the end,” Kohli said.

Here’s our predicted XI for the 3rd ODI:

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has shown flashes of brilliance. The young Mumbai batsman registered scores of 20 in the previous two ODIs. With no Rohit Sharma or Shikhar Dhawan in the side, Shaw could get another chance to prove his credentials and he better make use of this opportunity to score a big one.

KL Rahul (vice-captain)

KL Rahul has shown how versatile he is in the batting order and the Karnataka wicketkeeper-batsman could open the innings with his good friend Mayank Agarwal making way. Agarwal too has looked promising but with scores of 3 and 32 in the preceding matches, he looks to face the axe. Rahul’s elevation could provide that much-needed stability and solid foundation required at the top order.

Virat Kohli (captain)

It’s about time Indian fans read about a Virat Kohli century. With his No. 3 slot guaranteed, the Indian captain, who last slammed a century in the West Indies last year, can use the inconsequential match to register what would be his 44th ODI ton. Since the ICC World Cup 2019, the 31-year-old has scored more than 50 on eleven occasions, but he has converted them into a century only twice. A Kohli century beckons!

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is slowly, but surely, if not already, sealed his slot as the apt No. 4 batsman. Iyer smashed his maiden ODI century in the series opener at Hamilton, but that wasn’t enough for the tourists as they went down by four wickets. The 25-year-old needs game time and more importantly, needs to finish matches for the team. He can use this match to get another big score under his belt and probably, be the finisher?

Rishabh Pant

Ever since KL Rahul took over the gloves which gave India the liberty of fielding another batsman, Rishabh Pant’s white-ball career looks to be under severe threat. Pant did have a rigorous batting session in the nets on the eve of the match and it looks like the young wicketkeeper-batsman could play his first game on the tour in place of Kedar Jadhav.

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey’s absence from the playing XI has puzzled many with questions strongly directed at Kedar Jadhav’s inclusion at the expense of the Karnataka captain. Pandey, who has been in exquisite form with the bat and a livewire on the field, looks clear to play at No. 6.

Ravindra Jadeja

You just cannot keep Ravindra Jadeja away from the playing XI. He looks to be the only real all-rounder with brilliant contributions in all three departments.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav has been expensive on the tour, although he still has the knack of taking wickets which may be the reason why he could play in the third ODI.

Yuzvendra Chahal

KulCha can be back for this one. Legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shown his adaptability to the New Zealand pitches, specially after taking three wickets in the previous match. He is more than a handful on the field as well.

Navdeep Saini

Navdeep Saini has already displayed his credentials and can use this match seal his place in the side.

Jasprit Bumrah

If Jasprit Bumrah is fit, then there’s no reason he should not play, right?